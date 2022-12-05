The experimental obesity drug of Amgen Inc shows trends of promising durability in its initial trial

Before the data presentation on Saturday, business representatives stated that the experimental obesity medication from Amgen Inc. had shown indications of encouraging durability in its initial trial, paving the way for a significant mid-stage research in the coming years.

In the Phase I experiment, it was found that patients continued to lose weight 70 days after receiving the injected highest tested dose of the medication known as AMG133.

Amgen’s stock increased by around 5% after the company said on November 7 that a mean weight reduction of 14.5% was seen throughout the 12-week study treatment in which the highest monthly dose of AMG133 was provided.

According to data presented at the World Congress of Insulin Resistance, Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease meeting conducted in Los Angeles, the sustained weight decreased to 11.2% of the starting weight after 150 days of the last dose.

Vomiting and nausea are among the side effects that AMG133 patients have experienced, according to Amgen, but these effects are often modest and go away a few days after the initial dose was taken.

It was estimated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that more than 40% of the population in the US is obese, which annually costs nearly $173 billion. This is a primary reason for type 2 diabetes, a few cancers, heart disease and complications in health like severe COVID-19.

The biotech now plans to start AMG133’s mid-stage study early next year in which a wide range of patients will be enrolled, which will include people suffering from additional health conditions like diabetes.