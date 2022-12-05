‘TRF mouthpiece Kashmir Fight’ threatens Kashmiri Pandit teachers; Report

57 Kashmiri Pandit workers employed as teachers in the Kashmir valley as part of the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package have been threatened by Kashmiri Fight, a blog that acts as the terrorist organisation The Resistance Front’s mouthpiece. This comes after a terrorist threatened several Kashmiri journalists and editors in letters, alleging that they were Central government informants. The letter has instilled fear among the Valley’s over 6,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees.

Since the beginning of 2021, militants in the Kashmir Valley have attacked dozens of Pandits from Kashmir and immigrants from other countries. Several Kashmiri Pandit organisations have expressed alarm about these threats. 24 KPs have lost their lives as a result of terrorist gun violence in the past year. The Bharatiya Janata Party has called for an investigation into the letter that has gained widespread attention online.

Altaf Thakur, a spokesman for the BJP, has requested that investigators look into how the list was leaked. In addition, he urged them to offer them proper security. ‘Because extremists are aware of who is deployed there, there has been a security breach. At a time when targeted assassinations are happening in the Valley, the government must strongly acknowledge this and investigate who leaked the list ‘, IANS quoted Thakur as saying.

Ajay Chrungoo, the chairman of Panun Kashmir (PK), K.K. Khosa, Kundan Kashmiri, the president of the Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC), Desh Rattan, and other Pandit leaders are concerned about the threat letter. Several of these leaders have asked that these personnel be transferred out of the valley and placed in Jammu. Kashmiri Pandits, migrant workers, and other non-Muslim minorities have all been targeted by terrorists in recent months. Even teachers were murdered.