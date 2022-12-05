UAE police issues advisory for residents

Dubai: Umm Al Quwain Police has issued an advisory for residents. The authority informed that a field exercise will be carried out at the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital on the morning of Tuesday, December 6. The exercise will involve the movement of military units.

The field exercise is carried out in partnership with the police and civil defence departments. Police advised residents not to take pictures and to make way for police units.