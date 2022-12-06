Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower sharply in the Kerala market. Price of yellow metal slipped down after one week in the market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,440, lower by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures were trading higher by 0.33% or Rs 175 at Rs 53,680 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose 0.72% or Rs 471 to Rs 65,657 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,775.69 per ounce . US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,787.10. Among other precious metals, silver climbed 1.2% to $22.52, platinum was up 0.5% to $1,002.50 and palladium gained 0.6% to $1,886.63.