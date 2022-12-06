President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, and others honour Dr. BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

On the occasion of B R Ambedkar’s passing, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and other politicians paid respect to the man who drafted the Indian Constitution.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi, and President Murmu all gave him floral tributes today in the Parliament complex.

Since Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was a Buddhist, his passing anniversary is referred to as Mahaparinirvan Diwas as a token of respect. Lord Buddha’s passing is referred to in Buddhist texts as Mahaparinirvan, which is Sanskrit for ‘nirvana after death.’

On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, PM Modi tweeted, ‘I pay tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and remember his exemplary service to our nation. His actions gave millions of people hope, and he will always be remembered for giving India such a comprehensive Constitution.’

Rahul Gandhi, a member of Congress, also honoured Ambedkar by posting a photo of him on Twitter along with the comment, ‘My respect to Babasaheb Ambedkar. His example and his words motivate us every day to work for universal justice. Bhim, Jai.’

BR Ambedkar was a great social reformer, philosopher, anthropologist, historian, orator, writer, economist, scholar, and editor. Several leaders and ministers paid tribute to him.

The Father of the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar, passed away on Decembe r 6, 1956.