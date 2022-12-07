Belagavi is currently quiet, with around 350 police officers on duty: Karnataka home minister.

In an interview with India Today, Araga Jnanendra, the home minister for Karnataka, stated that more than 350 police officers have been stationed in Belagavi, a border area where tensions erupted on Tuesday. As of today, Wednesday, Belagavi is tranquil, the home minister continued.

Yesterday, there were a few incidences. FIRs have been filed. The police communicate with groups that support Kannada. Today, Belagavi is tranquil, said Araga Jnanendra. ‘Leaders of the Shiv Sena are claiming they want to enter Karnataka,’ he continued. They communicate as though war is imminent. The moment is not appropriate for this.

Following the suspension of bus services to Karnataka by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the home minister of Karnataka made the statements.

‘This has been done after a security alert from police that buses might be targeted in Karnataka during the agitations,’ the Maharashtra government stated in a statement.

Members of pro-Kannada organisation stormed at a vehicle travelling from Pune to Bengaluru on Tuesday in Belagavi. Stones were thrown at the lorry, and several of the town’s lorries with Maharashtra registration had their licence plates covered in black.

In Maharashtra, vandalism incidents were also recorded. Shiv Sena members who attacked buses with Karnataka licence plates at a private bus parking lot in Pune resulted in their detention. At least three Karnataka state transportation vehicles were painted black and orange by Sena workers after they broke into the private bus terminal.