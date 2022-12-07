The year 2022 has been a strong one for movies. Although the COVID-19 epidemic still has some impact on the theatrical picture industry, studios and creators are no longer delaying projects.

This year saw the release of a large number of films, including both independent and major studio productions, many of which were commercial hits. Even as streaming releases grew in popularity, 2022 demonstrated that theatrical cinema releases are here to stay.

But which movies had the biggest global box office hits? Most of the films were part of a popular franchise, which is sadly nothing new.

The following is a list of the top 10 global box office hits of 2022

1. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

2. ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

3. ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

4. ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

5. ‘The Batman’

6. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

7. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

8. ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin II’

9. ‘Moon Man’

10. ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’