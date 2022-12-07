United Kingdom launches energy partnership with the United States to enhance supplies

The United States and the United Kingdom launched an energy collaboration on Wednesday aimed at sustaining higher levels of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments to the United Kingdom and collaborating on measures to improve energy efficiency.

Following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Britain and other European countries have looked to the US to minimise their reliance on Russian energy supplies.

‘This collaboration will lower prices for British customers and help decrease Europe’s reliance on Russian energy,’ British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

The ‘UK-US Energy Security and Affordability Partnership’ will also attempt to encourage clean energy investment and exchange ideas on energy efficiency and reducing gas demand.

Household energy bills have reached record highs this year as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, forcing the UK government to cap costs and subsidise the difference, a policy analysts estimate might cost up to 42 billion pounds ($51 billion) over the 18-month cap period.