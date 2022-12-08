Sunday prayers in churches; Christian traditionalists and modernists ‘at odds’!

Christian organisations have been at odds over a practise used during Sunday prayers in Kerala’s Roman Catholic Church. 35 churches in the State have been closed as a result of this dispute. Outside of those churches, the police have been stationed. Following the return of peace, churches will be open for prayer, according to the Police.

The worship of Jesus Christ on Sunday is known as ‘Holy Mass’ because, according to Christian belief, God created the world on the sixth day and rested on the seventh. The priests and followers of the Roman Catholic faith are to face east during prayers, according to orders from the local branch of the church known as ‘Syro-Malabar,’ although Kerala’s contemporary Catholic Christians assert that such a directive is not found in any of their sacred texts. Followers would be unable to interact with the priests because of the new guidelines.

According to specialists in the Christian world, the standard is that priests should gaze at their flocksmen for half of their time while spending the other half gazing eastward. However, contemporary Christians do not agree with this and believe that the 50-year-old tradition should remain. Almaya Munnettam, an organisation, asserts that Pope Francis gave the go-ahead for prayers to be offered while facing the congregation in their church, but they were under pressure to comply with the new instruction. It has issued a warning that the Roman Catholic Church would suffer severe repercussions if the order was not removed.