Chandrababu Naidu slams CM Jagan Reddy, says ‘He forgot OBCs for 4 years’

Idemi Kharma, according to Nara Chandrababu Naidu, national president of the TDP and a former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, is the appropriate name for the current state of the nation.

Addressing a roadshow at Narakoduru in the Ponnur Assembly segment as part of the ‘Idemi Kharama’ programme, Chandrababu said ‘We have organised the Badude-Badudu programme and now we have started Idemi Kharma.’

Chandrababu claimed that four years after taking office, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ‘suddenly remembered Backward Classes (BCs)’ and that the public had only attended Jagan’s meeting on Wednesday out of concern that the welfare programmes would be ended against their will.

He added that because the public is voluntarily congregating at TDP meetings, the situation there is entirely different. He stated, ‘The state no longer needs rule by psychos and needs the regime of the Cycle (TDP symbol),’ making it clear that he had come to Ponnur only to meet the farmers and the youth and not to ask for their support to once again become the chief minister.

He claimed that false charges have been brought against Dhulipala Narendra Kumar despite the fact that his relatives have won the election from this Assembly district seven times.

Chandrababu Naidu urged the populace to band together in opposition to the psycho regime, promising to lead them.

‘Unless you are alert, it is difficult to protect the state from these psychos,’ he said.