IRCTC launches ‘Christmas special’ air tour package: Details

Mumbai: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a budget air tour package. The 5-nights, 6-days long ‘Christmas special’ air tour package will cover tourist attractions in Thailand.

The tour will begin from December 23. This Christmas special air tour package will cover Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Coral Island, a city tour of Bangkok (Marble Budhha and Golden Budhha), Safari-world with Marine park, Coral Island Tour at Pattaya, Alcazar Show at Pattaya, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya, Gems Gallery in Bangkok and Chaophyaya Cruise.

Cost of package:

The cost of the package include 3 meals, i.e., breakfast, lunch, and dinner are included in the tour package along with Return Airfare (Lucknow-Bangkok-Lucknow), hotel accommodation in 3-star hotel, vISA charges, and processing fees.