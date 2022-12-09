Resolution passed in legislature party meeting: Congress high command to choose next Himachal CM

According to sources speaking with India Today, the Himachal Pradesh Congress legislature party decided at its Friday meeting that the party’s high command would elect the state’s next chief minister.

Sources claim that a one-line resolution stating that the Congress high command will choose the next chief minister was adopted at the legislature party meeting in Shimla.

Among the top contenders for the position are outgoing legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri, former party leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

Pratibha Singh, the wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, is staking her claim to the top position as the meeting is taking place. Additionally, Singh’s supporters attempted to block the vehicles of observers, including the one driven by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and chanted for Singh to become the state’s next leader.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu later clarified that he was ‘not a candidate for CM.’ He was quoted by ANI as saying, ‘I am a disciplined soldier, worker for the Congress party, and an MLA. Party high command’s decision will be final.’

Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister of Haryana, and Rajeev Shukla, the congressman in charge of Himachal Pradesh, met with the governor earlier today and presented a list of the party’s victorious candidates.

Following the meeting with the Governor, Rajeev Shukla, the Congress observers, and Pratibha Singh met behind closed doors.