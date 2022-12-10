BMW launches BMW XM hybrid SUV in India: Price and features

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, BMW launched its new hybrid Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) named BMW XM in India. The SUV is priced at Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom).

BMW XM is one of the most powerful BMW models to be ever built. The hybrid SUV is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and a 25.7 kWh battery pack. The peak power for the PHEV powertrain is 653 bhp, and the peak torque is 800 Nm. All 4 wheels receive power from the engine through an automated transmission with 8 speeds. IT can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 140 kmph.

The SUV also features 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen running the latest iDrive 8 software, ADAS tech, ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control, and the Harman Kardon surround sound system.