Zelenskyy honours a fighter pilot who took selfie with a bloodied face as a ‘hero of Ukraine’

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the fighter pilot who posted a selfie of his damaged face after jumping out of his plane a ‘Hero of Ukraine’ on Friday, reported The Newsweek.

After shooting down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone above the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia and ejecting from his plane just before it crashed, Vadym Voroshylov, a military pilot with the rank of Major in the armed forces of Ukraine, shot a selfie of his bloodied face.

Major Vadym Oleksandrovych Voroshylov will get the Order of the Gold Star in addition to the title of Hero of Ukraine, according to Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president further informed, ‘This title is conferred for personal courage and heroism demonstrated in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for selfless devotion to the Ukrainian people.’