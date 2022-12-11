FIFA World Cup: Devastated Ronaldo bursts to tears after Morocco eliminates Portugal in the quarterfinals.

After Portugal was eliminated and his hopes of capturing the major title in his fifth World Cup appearance were crushed, Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears. Moments after the final whistle, Ronaldo walked off the field and down the tunnel in tears. The five-time World Player of the Year is expected to retire without ever winning the World Cup or reaching the championship game.

Six minutes after the half, Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench but was unable to save his team from defeat. Morocco ended up winning and will play either England or France in the semifinals later on Saturday.

With a 1-0 victory over Portugal on Saturday, Morocco continued their unbeaten streak at the World Cup, becoming the first African nation to advance to the semi-finals due to a spectacular strike from Youssef En-Nesyri.

En-Nesyri outjumped the Portuguese defenders in the 42nd minute to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross. He got just enough of his head on the ball to tip it past Diogo Costa, who misjudged its flight and collided with his own defender.

A chorus of jeers greeted Ronaldo’s entry into the game in the 51st minute, but he did give Portugal’s team new life after Goncalo Ramos, who had scored three goals in the previous round’s 6-1 victory against Switzerland, missed with a close-range header in the 58th.

Bruno Fernandes hit the top of the crossbar five minutes later as Portugal advanced and Morocco sat back. In the final seven seconds, Bounou stopped Joao Felix once more.

For a spot in the championship game, Morocco will take on either France or England.