iQoo launches 2 new smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, iQoo launched its latest flagship smartphones named ‘iQoo 11 Pro and iQoo 11’ in China. The 8GB + 256GB variant of iQoo 11 Pro priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000), the 12GB + 256GB variant will cost CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,00) and 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,000). iQoo 11 is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Both smartphones come in Isle of Man Special Edition, Legendary Edition, and Track Version colours. The iQoo 11 Pro is scheduled to go on sale in China from December 21.

iQoo 11 Pro specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) iQoo 11 Pro runs on OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 and is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Adreno 740 GPU. It features a 6.78-inch Samsung-made AMOLED 2K (1,440×3,200 pixels) display featuring HDR10+ support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and supports DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

The new smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.45 lens. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, USB OTG, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared remote control, and proximity sensor. It packs a 4,700mAh battery, with 200W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

iQoo 11 specifications: The iQoo 11 features the same SIM, software, display, and hardware specifications as the iQoo 11 Pro. It sports a similar triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens at the front. Connectivity options are identical to the Pro model, as are the sensors. It packs a5,000mAh battery, with 120W fast charging support. The battery also comes with reverse charging feature.