Karun Nair, an Indian veteran batsman begs for ‘one more chance’ in the game.

Karun Nair, an Indian batsman, is adamant on reviving his cricket career. He hasn’t got many chances since becoming one of the very few hitters from the nation to score a triple-hundred in Test cricket. He rejoined the team in 2018 before being suddenly left off.

Nair made his debut for India in a 2016 match against England at Mohali’s PCA Stadium. He made 303 runs in the series’ fifth Test, which India won by an innings and 75 runs at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, with 32 fours and four sixes.

Nair, who is 31 years old, tweeted, ‘Dear cricket, grant me one more chance.’

Nair most recently participated in the Maharaja T20 Trophy for Mysuru Warriors. The right-handed batter scored 257 runs in 12 games at an average of 23.36 and a strike rate of 146.02, including one half-century and a career-high undefeated 91 against the Hubli Tigers in Mysore’s Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground.

Karun Nair also played for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League in 2022. (IPL). The seasoned player only managed to score 16 runs in three games, averaging eight runs per game with a top score of 13.

‘Nair had an opportunity to press his claim back to the national squad last year,’ said a former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar, because of his respectable first-class cricket statistics.