Oppo launches true wireless stereo earphones: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo launched new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones named ‘Oppo Enco R Pro’ in China. The Oppo Enco R Pro are priced at CNY 499 (roughly ? 6,000) and will go on sale in China starting on December 2.

These TWS earphones are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers along with a customised bass concentrator . The device are equipped with HD microphones and come with an AI noise call noise reduction feature. The earbuds feature touch controls and they come with a shell-shaped charging case.

The new TWS earphones will offer a total listening time of up to 28 hours. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 technology.