DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Oppo launches true wireless stereo earphones: Details

Dec 11, 2022, 09:29 pm IST

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo launched  new  true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones  named ‘Oppo Enco R Pro’  in China. The Oppo Enco R Pro are priced at CNY 499 (roughly ? 6,000) and will go on sale in China starting on December 2.

These TWS earphones are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers along with a customised bass concentrator . The device  are equipped with HD microphones and come with an AI noise call noise reduction feature. The earbuds feature touch controls and they come with a shell-shaped charging case.

Also Read: Vivo launches new entry-level smartphone: Details 

The new  TWS earphones will  offer a total listening time of up to 28 hours. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 technology.

 

Tags
shortlink
Dec 11, 2022, 09:29 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button