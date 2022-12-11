Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate lashes out at President Vladimir Putin and calls Ukraine war ‘insane’

On Saturday, December 10, the Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner lashed out on President Vladimir Putin and referred to the invasion of Ukrainian areas as ‘insane and criminal.’

Yan Rachinsky stated during the presentation of his medal in Oslo that the ideological reason for the mad and criminal campaign of aggression against Ukraine is that resistance to Russia is labelled ‘fascist’.

Jailed Belarusian rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, Russian organisation Memorial and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

The three was recognised by the Nobel committee for their fight for ‘human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence,’ amidst the current violence in the Ukraine and other wars.

Rachinsky, who heads the human rights organisation Memorial, said that Russia’s ‘imperial ambitions’ inherited from the ex-Soviet Union ‘that still thrive today.’

He continued, ‘Any resistance to Russia is branded ‘fascism,’ and the Russian president and his ‘ideological servants’ have hijacked the anti-fascist battle for their own political goals.’

The head of a Ukrainian rights organisation that won the Nobel Peace Prize meanwhile argued that Ukraine should keep up the struggle against Russian forces. He continued by saying that any attempt to resolve the problem through diplomatic negotiations would be seen as a display of weakness.

The CCL’s director, Oleksandra Matviichuk, said: ‘The people of Ukraine want peace more than anyone else in the world. But peace cannot be reached by a country under attack laying down its arms.’