Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei’s niece sentenced to three years imprisonment for criticising the regime publicly

According to her attorney, the niece of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was found guilty of publicly criticising the government and lending her support to the anti-Islamic Republic protests that were taking place all around the nation and sentenced to three years in prison.

Farideh Moradkhani, a member of Khamenei’s family who has long been critical of the administration, was detained by the authorities on November 23 and has been there ever since.

Although Moradkhani is not a cleric, her trial was held in a clerical court, which is separate from the nation’s courts and only answerable to the supreme leader, according to a tweet from her attorney Mohammad Hossein Aghasi.

The lawyer added that he was not allowed to attend the hearing where Moradkhani was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment initially.

However, his appeal was accepted by the court and her prison term was shortened by three years, the lawyer informed.