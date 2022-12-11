Thailand marks the arrival of its 10 millionth international visitor in 2022

As the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, Thailand welcomed its 10 millionth foreign visitor on Saturday, according to the tourism office.

Thailand welcomed almost 40 million visitors in 2019, but the travel sector was severely harmed by the limitations put in place during the pandemic.

Thailand’s travel numbers have begun a steady rebound as a result of the removal of these international restrictions, and the government expects to earn $16 billion in tourism-related revenue this year.

At Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Saturday, the passengers of a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight were greeted by traditional drummers and dancers when they reached the 10 million mark.

While speaking at the airport, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha said, ‘The sky is open. We would like to build confidence that Thailand is still one of the (top) tourist destinations of people around the world.’

This week, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said that they expect a growth in the number of visitors next year too.