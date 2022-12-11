Traders don’t intend to stop Odesa’s grain exports after Russian attacks, says Ukraine minister

According to Agriculture Minister Mykola Solky on Sunday, traders do not intend to halt grain exports from Ukraine’s Odesa Black Sea ports as a result of the most recent Russian attack on the area’s energy infrastructure.

‘Although there are issues, no dealers are mentioning any suspension of supplies. Alternative energy is used in ports,’ Solsky said Reuters over the phone.

Russian drone strikes on the energy generating infrastructure left more than 1.5 million people in the southern Odesa area without power, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a late-Saturday video message.