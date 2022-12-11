Uddhav faction criticises PM’s remark about Maharashtra politics

The Shiv Sena (UBT) criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for saying that short-term politics do not benefit the nation and questioned how the Bharatiya Janata Party formed a government in Maharashtra with the faction led by Eknath Shinde.

The Prime Minister made the remarks earlier in the day after launching and inaugurating projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Nagpur.

He said the ‘country’s development cannot take place through shortcut politics’ and that ‘some political parties are trying to destroy the country’s economy and people should expose such politicians and parties’

Shiv Sena ( UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the statement ‘funny’ while saying, ‘short-term politics is is undermining the Constitution, the federal structure of the country, democracy and agencies to form illegal and unconstitutional government.’

She made reference to the formation of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in June following a rebellion within the Uddhav Thackeray-led group, saying, ‘You (BJP) could have waited for five years for elections and then got your majority. But what you have done is a result of short-term gains, short-term politics and short-sightedness that damages constitutional morality.’

She added that the current chief minister of Maharashtra didn’t even have a registered party.

After split in the Shiv Sena, faction that headed by shinde is called ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’, other one leads by Thackeray is called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Both groups have staked claim to being the original Shiv Sena and have sought the use of the party’s name and symbol.

