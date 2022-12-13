Centre bans OTT platform Vidly TV; ‘FAKE NEWS’ about demolition of Babri Masjid

A number of Pakistan-based digital platforms, including a website for an OTT platform, two mobile apps, four social media accounts, and a smart TV app have been banned by the federal government of India in an effort to safeguard the country’s national security. Because it had been disseminating false information and fake news on various delicate subjects, including the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh and Operation Blue Star in Punjab, the Indian government had banned the Pakistani OTT platform website Vidly TV.

On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the platform Vidly TV aired a web series called ‘Sevak: The Confessions,’ which the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting declared to be harmful to India’s national security, sovereignty, and integrity. The Indian government added that the online series has so far had three episodes uploaded on the OTT platform, which is accessible in many different nations across the world. People have accused the web series and OTT service Vidly TV of disseminating false information about India and a number of delicate subjects.

Vidly TV is reportedly spreading an anti-India narrative and spreading fake news in propaganda against the country. It is also spreading misinformation regarding several sensitive topics in the history of India. The episodes featured on Vidly TV’s show Sevak revolve around events such as Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, the killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, and the Samjhauta Express blasts.