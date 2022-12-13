FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia to take on Argentina today

Doha: Last World Cup runners-up Croatia will face 2-time World champions Argentina in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium. Both the teams have faced each other 5 times. Both the teams sharing 2 victories and 1 game ending in a goalless draw. Argentina defeated Croatia 1-0 in their first World Cup meeting in 1998 while Croatia defeated Argentina by ‘ 3-0’ in 2018.

Argentina’s Road to the Semis:

Group Stage:

Lost to Saudi Arabia 1-2

Beat Mexico 2-0

Beat Poland 2-0

Round-of-16:

Beat Australia 2-1

Quarterfinal:

Beat Netherlands 4-3 (Penalty shootout)

Croatia’s Road to the Semis:

Group Stage:

Drew With Morocco 0-0

Beat Canada 4-1

Drew With Belgium 0-0

Round-of-16:

Beat Japan 3-1 (Penalty Shootout)

Quarterfinal:

Beat Brazil 4-1 (Penalty Shootout)

Expected Lineup:

Argentina (4-3-3): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Pasalic, Petkovic, Perisic