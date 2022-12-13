Sex can reduce migraine pain, study

A 2006 study found that sex may help alleviate headaches. In 2013, a team of researchers conducted a study on this topic. The study was conducted on 1,000 people. Questionnaires were given to the participants. About 800 of them experienced migraines. The other 200 experienced cluster headaches. Cluster headaches are severe pain in one side of the head, in one eye, or around the neck.

60% of the migraine-having participants reported that sexual activity gave them considerable or complete improvement of their migraine attacks. 37% of participants who experience cluster headaches reported that sexual activity improved their attacks. Many of the participants said they used sex as a reliable therapeutic tool for migraine relief.

As per the study, presence of endorphins plays an important role in arousal and orgasm. According to the Association of Migraine Disorders, the hormone endorphins help reduce the natural pain in the brain. Experts also say that endorphins help reduce headaches more than morphine.

Sex can help relieve stress by producing the hormones endorphins and dopamine. During sex, the male and female bodies produce a hormone called endorphins. It is a natural painkiller. It is also a good remedy for depression.

Some experts believe that orgasm has the same effect as deep brain stimulation on the area of the brain involved in cluster headaches.