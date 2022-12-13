United States sends first shipment of power equipment to Ukraine

U.S. officials announced on Monday that the first shipment of power equipment aid to Ukraine had been made. Washington is working to support the nation’s energy infrastructure as it defends it from Russia’s escalating attacks.

The first batch included power equipment worth roughly $13 million, one of the officials said. Two more planeloads of equipment, according to a different source with knowledge of the situation, will depart from the United States this week.

Since October, Russia has been widely attacking Ukraine’s heating and power transmission systems in what Kyiv and its supporters claim is an intentional operation to hurt civilians.

To increase Kyiv’s energy resilience, the United States and its friends in the West have sent Ukraine money and equipment. Due to recent Russian attacks, millions of people in cold climates are now without heat and light.