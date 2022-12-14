9 income tax officials detained by CBI for joining department without passing exams

Nine Income Tax (I-T) officers were detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Nagpur, Maharashtra, for allegedly joining the department without showing up for the required test administered by the Staff Selection Commission.

On Monday, the CBI’s anti-corruption division detained the nine accused officers.

After it was found that some employees and officers had joined the I-T department without taking the Staff Selection Commission exam, an offence was registered in 2018.

After an investigation was started, the central agency was able to locate and catch these officials.

They were Anil Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Abhay Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, and Manish Kumar. Rinki Yadav was also among those detained.

Further investigation into the case is underway.