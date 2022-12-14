Center in Lok Sabha: Civil Services Have Over 3,300 Vacant Positions

The Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday that there are open positions for 1,472 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, 864 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, and 1,057 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers.

As of January 1, 2022, the number of IAS officers authorised to serve was 6,789, 4,984 IPS officials, and 3,191 IFS officers, according to a written response from Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

He stated that out of these, 5,317 IAS officers, 4,120 IPS officers, and 2,134 IFS officers were each in their respective positions.

‘The process of opening new positions and filling existing ones is ongoing. The federal government makes an effort to quickly fill open positions. Every year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) holds exams to fill positions in the IAS, IPS, and IFS through direct recruitment’ explained the minister.

According to him, the government has increased the number of IAS officers hired year through the civil services examination (CSE) to 180 through CSE-2021.

The minister added that a committee has been established to recommend the annual intake of direct recruit IAS officers through CSE from CSE-2022 to CSE-2030.

‘The IFS intake has been enhanced to 150 in 2022 while the IPS intake through CSE has been boosted to 200 from CSE-2020’ informed Mr. Singh.