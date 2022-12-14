Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine is not on the agenda, says Kremlin

In light of the likelihood that conflict will continue throughout the winter, Russia said on Wednesday that it has not heard of any plans for a ‘Christmas ceasefire’ in Ukraine.

This Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Russia to begin removing its soldiers by Christmas as the first step toward a peace agreement following over ten months of fighting.

On Wednesday, a question about whether Moscow had seen any ideas for a ‘Christmas ceasefire,’ Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, told reporters: ‘No, no one has made any such suggestions. This subject is not on the agenda.’