Japanese automobile manufacturing company Subaru recalls nearly 271,00 US Ascent sport vehicles due to high fire risk

Due to a potential fire risk, the Japanese automaker Subaru has recalled about 271,000 US Ascent sport cars with model years between 2019 and 2022.

Until they are fully fixed, the firm has asked owners to park their vehicles outside, away from the premises. Additionally, it cautioned car owners against leaving their vehicles unattended.

The recall was made public on Tuesday, (Dec 13).

There have been two documented fire accidents thus far with no injuries.

Owners have been asked by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to park their cars while the repairs are being made. It further advised owners to stop their vehicles right away and turn off the ignition if they see or detect smoke coming from the dash.

Subaru dealers claimed that it will replace heater ground bolts and if needed will change the ground wire and connector holder.

Subaru started switching over its assembly line’s air tools from battery-powered ones in 2020. Later that year, Ascent’s first technical issue, smoke coming from the cabin, was reported to the Japanese corporation.

In September 2021, the business experienced its first fire incident, and in 2022, it obtained a fire damage report.