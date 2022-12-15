Amid chaos at Delhi airport, sources say MHA will preside over high-level meeting today

In response to complaints of congestion and disorder at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will preside over a high-level meeting on Thursday, according to sources who spoke to India Today. The meeting will likely discuss immigration and infrastructure, according to sources, who also said that the Home Secretary will be calling it.

North Block will be the location of the meeting at 11:00. At this meeting will be the Secretary for Civil Aviation, senior officers from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Head of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Chairman of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), senior officers from the Department of Immigration, officers from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and other MHA officials.

Passengers have been venting about the chaotic scenes at the Delhi airport on Twitter for the past few days, and many have posted images of the lengthy lines at security checkpoints. Before the flight’s final takeoff, passengers complained about having to wait two to three hours in the clearance area.

However, actions have been taken to relieve the congestion at T3 following a surprise visit to the airport by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. An all-encompassing five-point plan was implemented, covering the entrance, check-in area, security checkpoint, and immigration. As a solution to the congestion, it was also suggested to reduce and move peak hour flights (5 am to 9 am) from terminal T3 to terminals T2 and T1.

Sources claim that today’s meeting could decide whether or not to deploy an additional 1,200 CISF members to the Delhi airport. Currently, more than 5,000 CISF personnel are stationed at the IGI airport to assist travellers with security check-ins, anti-terrorism efforts, and other basic responsibilities. The organisation in charge of airport security is the CISF.