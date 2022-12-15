Following a contentious falling out with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo trains at a Real Madrid facility.

Real Madrid revealed on Wednesday that free agent Cristiano Ronaldo has been training there while visiting the Spanish capital despite still suffering with Portugal’s shocking World Cup elimination. After spending nine years at Real Madrid and leaving Manchester United, Ronaldo, 37, is now a free player. Florentino Perez, the club’s president, and Ronaldo remain close friends.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo came to Qatar with a clear goal in mind: to prove that he could still have an impact on his country’s team. He did, however, play in Portugal’s 1-0 quarterfinal loss to Morocco as a second-half replacement to complete the campaign. He has played for four European teams: Sporting CP, Juventus, Manchester United, and Real Madrid. With 949 games played, 701 goals scored, and 223 assists, he has dominated European football.

In the interview, Ronaldo made multiple jabs at Manchester United, criticising both the manager Erik ten Hag and key officials. In his remarks, Ronaldo implied that the Glazer family, the club’s owners, were only interested in the revenue Manchester United earned. Later, Manchester United revealed that they have reached a mutual decision to end Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract midway through the current campaign.

In addition to winning league championships in Spain, England, and Italy, Ronaldo has won five UEFA Champions League crowns. Marca claims that he has made the decision to sign with Al-Nassr and will begin playing for the Saudi Arabian team on January 1.

If the agreement is approved, Ronaldo, 37, will make €200 million a season, making him the highest-paid athlete in the world. At the World Cup’s group stage, he vehemently resisted accepting the Saudi Arabian team’s offer. He appears to be headed for the Saudi Pro League, where former Olympique Lyonnais manager Rudi Garcia might serve as his coach.