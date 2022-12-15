Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson earns more that 1 million pounds for giving paid speeches since leaving office

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already made more than 1 million pounds (USD 1.2 million) from making paid speeches since leaving office, according to an official record of UK lawmakers’ interests.

Johnson, who is known for his rhetorical flourishes, has recently spoken to bankers in New York, insurers in the United States, a summit hosted by CNN in Portugal and another audience in India.

His compensation was between £215,000 and £277,000 (USD 267,000 and $344,000), according to the official document posted on the website of the UK parliament.

Following a string of scandals that damaged his government and his leadership, Johnson announced his resignation from his position in July of this year.

He attempted to make a spectacular political comeback after the rapid fall of his successor Liz Truss triggered another Conservative leadership contest, but Tory MPs backed his former finance minister Rishi Sunak instead.

Johnson, who remains popular with Tory members, has not ruled out another bid for the top job, saying he was ‘well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024’ as the main opposition Labour party rides high in the polls.