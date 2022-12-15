Myanmar’s junta and Afghan Taliban government currently barred from entering the United Nations

According to a U.N. credentials committee report, the issue of whether the Myanmar junta and the Afghan Taliban government can send an ambassador to the UN to New York has been postponed twice but may be taken up again in the next nine months.

A decision on competing claims to Libya’s U.N. seat was postponed in the report, which the 193-member U.N. General Assembly is expected to approve on Friday. Russia, China, and the United States are included on the nine-member U.N. credentials committee.

The present envoys for their countries are still in their positions due to the decisions being postponed, according to officials.

The Taliban administration and Myanmar’s junta were set against representatives of the governments they overthrew last year in competing claims for the seats of Myanmar and Afghanistan. The Taliban government or Myanmar’s junta would advance toward the international recognition they both seek if the U.N. accepted them.