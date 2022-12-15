Reports says ransomware attack on the servers of AIIMS Delhi was carried out by Chinese hackers

Chinese hackers were responsible for the ransomware attack on the servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, according to a government source cited by news agency ANI on Wednesday. It further stated that five of the 100 physical servers had been breached by hackers.

‘AIIMS Delhi server attack was by the Chinese, FIR details that the attack had originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers. The damage would have been far worse but is now contained. Data in the five servers has been successfully retrieved now,’ the source from the Union health ministry told ANI on Wednesday.

The personal details of millions of patients in AIIMS Delhi were at risk due to the ransomware attack last month. In December, a special cell of the Delhi Police launched an investigation into the attack.

According to the investigations, two emails’ IP addresses that were discovered in the headers of files that the hackers had encrypted were from Hong Kong and the Henan province of China.

The e-hospital data was restored.

‘The servers have been updated with the e-hospital data. Before the services may be restarted, the network is being cleaned. Due of the volume of data and the numerous servers and computers required for medical services, the procedure is taking some time. To ensure cyber security, measures are being taken,’ the declaration read.

It was added that manual mode is still used for all hospital services, including outpatient, inpatient, laboratories, etc.