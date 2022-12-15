Thai king’s eldest daughter hospitalised for a heart condition, says palace

The royal court in Thailand said on Thursday that the eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was hospitalised owing to a cardiac ailment, had reached a certain level of stabilisation.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, was treated at a nearby hospital after becoming ill and losing consciousness early on Wednesday in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The palace said in a statement that she was evacuated by helicopter to Bangkok once her condition stabilised at a particular point, without going into further detail.