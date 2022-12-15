Tokyo mandates solar panels for all new residences constructed after 2025

A new rule approved on Thursday by the local assembly of the Japanese capital of Tokyo mandates the installation of solar power panels in every new home constructed in Tokyo by large-scale homebuilders after April 2025 in order to reduce domestic carbon emissions.

The mandate, the first of its type for a Japanese town, calls on approximately 50 large builders to install renewable energy power sources, primarily solar panels, in residences up to 2,000 square metres (21,500 square feet).

Just 4% of the buildings in the city of Tokyo that may have solar panels installed do so as of last week, according to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. By 2030, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half from what they were in 2000.

Japan, the fifth-largest carbon emitter in the world, has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050, but this goal will be challenging as the country has heavily relied on coal-burning thermal power since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 forced the shutdown of the majority of its nuclear reactors.