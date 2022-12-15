UK announces that limits on liquids in carry-on luggage at airports will be significantly relaxed from June 24

The UK government stated on December 15 that airport carry-on liquid restrictions will be greatly loosened starting on June 24. Only containers that are less than 100 ml are now permitted in the cabin of a flight, provided that they are placed in transparent bags during security checks.

Electronics like computers must be taken out of bags and larger containers must be checked in the hold.

The limit will be raised to two litres by a new law that will be introduced to parliament on Thursday.

Additionally, electronic devices won’t need to be examined separately, according to a statement from the Department of Transport.

Restrictions on liquids were introduced in the early 2000s to prevent use of liquid explosives on plane. These rules have become a bind for travellers , regularly holding up queues.

The relaxation comes as a result of new technology being deployed at major airports in the UK, the department said. The ‘cutting-edge’ machines will give security staff more detailed three-dimensional images of what people are carrying in their bags.