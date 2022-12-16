Following the corruption scandal, European parliament is considering banning Qatari officials from its premises

The European Parliament is considering forbidding Qatari officials from its premises in light of the significant corruption scandal connected to Qatar. Roberta Metsola, the head of the parliament, announced that the assembly’s top officials will discuss the potential ban.

Following the incident that resulted in raids finding truckloads of cash and four persons being charged with money laundering and corruption, including an active MEP, a ‘wide-ranging reform’ package is also anticipated.

When asked if she intended to expel people connected to the scandal, including representatives of Qatar, from the parliament, Metsola responded, ‘That is one of the questions I will raise to the conference of presidents immediately.’

Belgium investigators have recovered 1.5 million euros in cash in raids from Friday to Monday. They posted pictures of the money, which show a suitcase overflowing with 50 and 100 euro banknotes and two briefcases neatly stacked with 50 euro notes.

The officers have been conducting searches on the suspicion that EU officials accepted bribes from World Cup host Qatar.