Former Delhi University Professor Hany Babu Receives 4-Day Bail in ‘Maoist Links’ Case

Hany Babu, a former professor at Delhi University and an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was granted a provisional release of four days by the Bombay High Court on Friday so that he could have cataract surgery and receive a physical examination at a hospital in the city.

Hany Babu, who has been detained at Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail for almost two years, filed a high court petition earlier this month asking for an interim release on health-related grounds.

The activist said in his plea that he need bail for three months so that he could have a cataract operation at the local, for-profit Breach Candy Hospital and receive therapy for upper abdominal pain and osteoarthritis.

After hearing both parties’ arguments, a division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and PD Naik authorised Hany Babu to receive four days of therapy in the Mumbai hospital.

According to his attorney Yug Chaudhry, the court ordered that he be sent to a hospital on December 20 for surgery and a health examination and returned to custody on December 24.

The case concerns allegedly inciting remarks made at the Elgar Parishad conference in Shaniwarwada, Pune, on December 31, 2017, that, according to the police, led to violence the following day at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial.

The conclave was allegedly supported by Maoists, according to Pune Police, who investigated the matter before it was turned over to the National Investigation Agency.