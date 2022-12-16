Men and women sitting together in Jamia Masjid Srinagar are now prohibited.

The management of this city’s renowned Jamia Masjid has issued a notice requesting men and women to refrain from sitting together on the mosque’s gardens and forbidding photographs inside the building.

The Anjuman Auquaf Central Jamia Masjid posted a notice warning against entering with photographic equipment all around the mosque compound.

‘Inside the mosque, taking photographs or taking pictures with a camera is not permitted. Even photography equipment of any kind is strictly prohibited and must be stopped at the gate immediately’.

Additionally, it forbade bringing food within the mosque.

‘No one is permitted to eat lunch or any other type of food inside the mosque. Visitors must thus be prevented at the gate itself,’ the message says.

The management of the mosque from the 14th century gave the security guards prompt instructions to carry out.