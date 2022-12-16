New Zealand PM auctions transcript of a parliamentary exchange to raise money for prostate cancer charity

The transcript of a parliamentary exchange in which Jacinda Ardern referred to David Seymour as a ‘arrogant prick’ is being put up for auction. To help a charity fighting prostate cancer, money is being raised through the auction.

According to a report by the news agency AFP, on Friday, an online auction saw bids reach NZ $45,500 (about $29,000) for the framed copy of the paper that Ardern and Seymour both signed. The deadline for the bidding is December 22.

Following a contentious debate between the two during a Parliamentary session on Tuesday, Prime Minister Ardern muttered about Seymour, the leader of the ACT party, ‘he’s such an arrogant prick.’ As Arden sat back down, the comment was captured by the microphone.

Seymour petitioned the parliamentary speaker for an apology from the Prime Minister, which meant that her comment was entered into Hansard- the official record.

Later, Jacinda Ardern texted an apology to Seymour and the opposition leader came up with the idea of joining forces to raise money for the prostate cancer charity.