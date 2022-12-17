Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Price of gold appreciated sharply in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 4060, higher by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5015, higher by Rs 25. Yesterday, price of yellow metal declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,780.63 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,789.40. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $23.09 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $1,011.63 and palladium rose 1.1% to $1,810.51.