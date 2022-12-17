Poland signs contract with Saab for navy training system

Poland is buying a system from Sweden’s Saab (SAABb.ST) to educate navy troops in anti-submarine warfare, its defence minister said on Friday, as Warsaw pushes up defence expenditure in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In reaction to the crisis, the NATO member has pledged to increase defence expenditure to 3% of GDP, up from 2% in recent years, and to more than double the size of its army.

‘We concluded a contract with Saab Dynamics AB today for the delivery of the AUV 62-AT unmanned training system,’ Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted.

‘The system is intended for advanced anti-submarine warfare training of ship crews and naval aviation.’

In November, Saab announced a 620-million-euro ($659.80-million) deal with Poland for two ships used for intelligence gathering.