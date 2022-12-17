Soon, the Agra jail will sell biscuits made by the inmates.

The Agra Central Jail will start selling biscuits made by inmates. Inmates received occupational skill training to make it easier for them to reintegrate into society after release.

The Agra jail has gained another accomplishment after many of its inmates passed exams.

Soon, the jail will feature a bakery that is fully run by convicts. By then, the market will sell baked goods.

Prisoner S.P. Radhakrishna Mishra reported that the district magistrate and police commissioner among others inspected the bakery today.

The officials also went to the Central Jail kitchen to check on the food’s quality before serving it to the prisoners.

Later, the authorities went to the Agra District jail for an inspection and were given a briefing by District Jail Superintendent PD Salonia on the requirements for the jail’s medical staff.

DM Navneet Chahal gave the CMO Agra instructions to deputise medical personnel for the district jail right away. Additionally, the housing and bathroom conditions for female inmates were examined, and the prison administration was given instructions to make sure that the female inmates with children had sufficient access to educational facilities.