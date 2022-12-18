4 killed, 2 injured in dumper truck accident

Chhindwara: 4 people were killed and 2 other were injured they were hit by a speeding dumper truck. The accident occurred in Chandangaon area in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

‘The dumper truck hit 2 motorcycles and a pedestrian before ramming into a road divider. 3 persons died on the spot while another 1 succumbed to the injuries at a hospital where he was admitted,’ Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Uikey said. The condition of one of the injured persons was critical. At the time of the accident, 3 persons were going on a motorcycle and 2 others on another.

Also Read: Realme launches Realme 10s: Details

The driver of the dumper has been arrested and charged for rash driving. The vehicle has also been impounded.