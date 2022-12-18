Imran Khan announces his party will dissolve two local assemblies on December 23

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stated on Saturday that his party would dissolve two provincial assemblies early next week in order to put pressure on the federal government to convene early general elections.

Since being ousted from office in a legislative vote in April, Khan has campaigned for snap elections, heightening political uncertainty in the South Asian nation as it fights to avoid financial catastrophe.

Khan’s party has control of two of the country’s four provincial legislatures. The other two are controlled by his political opponents, who also control the federal government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and have stated that national and municipal elections will not be held before November 2023.

‘We will dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies next Friday (Dec. 23),’ Khan announced while speaking to supporters in the eastern city of Lahore.