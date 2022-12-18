Pure EV unveils ecoDryft commuter motorcycle in India: Details

Mumbai: Electric two-wheeler brand based in Hyderabad, Pure EV has unveiled the ecoDryft commuter motorcycle in the Indian market. Pure EV ecoDryft has been offered in 4 colours- Black, Grey, Blue and Red. The demo units have already reached the company outlets across India for test rides for the buyers. The price announcement will take place in the first week of January 2023.

The new motorcycle is completely designed, developed and manufactured in India. It has been equipped with a 3.0 KWH patented and AIS certified battery which has been developed by Pure EV. This bike will return a riding range of 135 km on a single charge while having a top speed of 75 kmph.