Realme launches Realme 10s: Details

Mumbai: Realme has launched the next smartphone in the Realme 10 series, named Realme 10s in China. Pricing for the Realme 10s starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 13,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage version and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage version. Both variants are available to buy on Realme’s online store in China, in Streamer Blue and Crystal Black colours.

Also Read: Ducati launches new adventure motorcycle in India: Price and features

The Realme 10s runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The device features a dual-SIM slot. The handset sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, with 1,080×2,408 pixel resolution, with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a dual camera system and an 8-megapixel front camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 33W fast charging.